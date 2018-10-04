

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Friends and classmates are raising funds to send the body of a Durham College international exchange student killed in a collision on Wednesday back home to India.

Naveen Raj Kumar, 24, was driving in the area of Taunton Road West and Thornton Road North in Oshawa when he became involved in a two-vehicle collision around 2 a.m.

Police say he was found at the scene without vital signs and was pronounced dead at hospital.

The other driver, who was identified by police as 36-year-old Oshawa-resident Michael La Forty, is facing alcohol-related charges in connection with the collision.

Friends of Kumar began raising money to send his remains back home soon after hearing about his death. They also hope to pay for the funeral and cover the costs of his student loans.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched, and has already raised over $14,000.

“We realized that no, we have to do something,” friend Akash Prajabadi told CTV News Toronto. “Right now, we are helping him by financial help because that’s the only help we can do.”

Friends also spoke with the administration at Durham College to have his tuition forgiven. Kumar was one of 40 students in the project management program.

“I’m proud of the students,” Mitch Palmer, a teacher at the college, said. “I’ve always known that these students are very much a respectful family and it certainly has been showing in the last 24 hours.”

According to Prajababi, Kumar’s father passed away in February, making this tragedy even more difficult for the family. He says that Kumar has three sisters and a mother in India.

The goal of the GoFundMe page is to raise over $20,000.

- With files from CTV News Toronto's Sean Leathong