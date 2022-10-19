Classes at east-end Toronto school relocated due to stabbing in the area: board

Students at a school in Toronto’s East York neighbourhood are being relocated following an early morning stabbing in the area that left a woman in critical condition.

It happened at 4:42 a.m. in the area of Danforth Avenue and Patricia Drive. At that time, police said, a verbal argument that took place behind nearby Gledhill Junior Public School turned physical and a woman was stabbed.

The victim is not a student at the school, according to police. The age of the victim was not released.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 Wednesday morning that the woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The yard behind Gledhill Junior Public School is seen on Oct. 19 2022.

Danforth Avenue is closed between Gledhill and Oak Park avenues as an investigation into the stabbing gets underway.

As a result, the Toronto District School Board said that Gledhill Junior Public School is not currently accessible.

“Classes are being relocated to D A Morrison MS [D A Morrison Middle School] to start the day and possibly for the remainder of the day,” the board said in a tweet.

No suspect description has been released.