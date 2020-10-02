TORONTO -- An entire class at an Upper Beaches elementary school is self-isolating after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, Heather Groves, the principal of Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School, confirmed the positive case.

"As a result of this case, (Toronto Public Health) has asked the affected class at our school to self-isolate for a period of 14 days as a precaution. As TPH had no similar concerns for the remainder of the school, only the parents/guardians of the students in the impacted classes were informed as per our protocols," the letter read.

She said the school is working closely with Toronto Public Health in responding to the situation.

"TPH will continue to provide advice and communication to those directly affected and/or the school community as necessary," the letter read.

"As per our procedures, staff and students are required to wear masks while at school and practice physical distancing, as well as proper hand hygiene (hand washing, sanitizer, etc.). As a precaution, an enhanced cleaning will be conducted in the impacted areas.."

In total, at least 80 TDSB schools have reported a positive COVID-19 case involving either a staff member or student.