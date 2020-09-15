TORONTO -- A class of students at a Markham, Ont. elementary school is self-isolating at home after a classmate of theirs tested positive for COVID-19, while cases have been detected at 9 other school facilities in the GTA.

York Region Public Health says the student attends Little Rouge Public School, in the Bur Oak Avenue and Ninth Line area, and was in class on Sept. 10 and 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

"Our investigation of the case indicates the individual acquired the infection in the community," York Public Health wrote in a notice sent to parents. "If you are a close contact, Public Health will contact you."

The case represents the 16th case of novel coronavirus infection in a student or staff member at an Ontario school since the start of September.

Schools in Halton, York and Durham regions have reported cases, but few involve isolating an entire class like what is occurring at Little Rouge.

There have been no instances of transmission of the virus within schools to date.

Also on Tuesday, the province reported COVID-19 cases at nine other GTA school facilities.

Officials confirmed a case in a student at St. Joseph Catholic Secondary School in Mississauga, a staff member at St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School in Oakville, a staff member at Briarwood Public School in Mississauga, a staff member at the North Field Office of the Peel District School Board in Brampton, and a staff member at Ross Drive Public School in Brampton.

In Toronto, one staff member each at Bloordale Middle School, Charles G. Fraser Junior Public School, Don Mills Middle School and Earl Haig Secondary School have tested positive for the virus.

Across Ontario, 29 people linked to schools have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of September, including 9 students, 14 staff members and 6 others whose connection to schools was not specified.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases has prompted thousands more parents to switch their children into virtual learning in GTA schools boards.