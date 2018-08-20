

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a Clarington business back in July.

Durham Regional Police say witnesses reported seeing the teen suspect toss the item at Clarington News Convenience store on Highway 2 in the early morning hours of July 25.

The Molotov cocktail landed in front of the store, police said, causing it to burst into a “ball of flame.”

When responding officers arrived at the scene, the teen had already taken off.

No serious damage was reported.

Police say officers made arrest in the case on Saturday.

The teen, who cannot be named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with one count of arson damage to property and one count of mischief under $5,000.