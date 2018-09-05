

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An 18-year-old from Mississauga has been pronounced dead after an apparent drowning at a University of Toronto Survey Camp near Haliburton.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the camp on Gull Lake near Minden, which is located about 25 kilometres southwest of Haliburton, for reports of a drowning.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said that it appears as though the individual became separated from a group he was with in the water.

By the time police and paramedics arrived on scene, the victim had been pulled out of the water. Life-saving efforts were performed, but the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital in Minden.

The victim has been identified by family as Anand Baiju, a second-year University of Toronto student enrolled in the civil engineering program.

“The family is totally devastated,” Baiju’s uncle, Manoj Radhamni, told CTV News Toronto. “We are trying to recoup things, but still it’s very hard for us.”

Radhamni also said that his nephew did not know how to swim and he is not sure why Baiju would have gone in the water.

“The faculty was there. The students of the university was there. We want to know what happened from them.”

University of Toronto officials told CTV News Toronto that the university bought the 175-acre property on Gull Lake in 1919 as a site for engineering students to learn surveying and project management. The dean for the Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering released a statement Wednesday, calling the incident a “terrible tragedy.”

“Today our attention must be with those affected by this terrible tragedy,” Cristina Amon said in a statement. “The thoughts of our entire community are with the family and friends of the student who died.”

The camp has been cancelled and students have been sent home.

The OPP is now conducting an investigation into the victim’s death.