

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The city is finally getting around to completing the Martin Goodman Trail more than 24 years after it was first opened.

Though the recreational trail along Toronto’s waterfront has been around since 1984, there has long been a gap between Cherry Street and Leslie Street that most cyclists and pedestrians have traversed by travelling along a road that isn’t actually owned by the city.

Mayor John Tory, however, announced on Saturday afternoon that construction will soon begin on what he called “the final link,” a fully separated trail that will travel along Unwin Avenue between Cherry Street and Leslie Street.

“It (the trail) goes from Humber Bay to the eastern beaches and yet over all this time there has been this gap of almost one kilometre where people really aren’t safe and it really isn’t of the quality that you see on the rest of the trail,” Tory said. “We are trying across the city to fill in gaps. It doesn’t make much sense to have a pedestrian or cyclist network if there are gaps.”

Tory said that construction on the final portion of the trail is expected to begin in mid-July and be completed by November.

The city says that the trail will feature a resting area, habitat enhancements and will be lined with native trees and shrubs.

“People are going to be safe but the environment will also be safe, the habitat and the wetlands that are there,” Tory said. “I think that is a very important element. Sometimes that takes a little longer and costs little more but is important for us to do.”

The completion of the trail was included in a 10-year cycling plan that was approved by city council in 2016.