The City of Toronto is asking for bright yellow flags reading “take back our roads” to be removed from poles located at busy intersections across the city.

The plastic flags, installed by insurance company Aviva, were designed for pedestrians to hold up while crossing the street in an effort to make them more noticeable to moving vehicles.

“While the city is supportive of community organization endeavors to make its streets safer for children and pedestrians, the city does not have an agreement with any brand or organization to place flags at pedestrian crosswalk intersections,” a statement issued on Wednesday by City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross said.

“We support Aviva Canada’s efforts in enhancing road safety in Toronto, but permission was not sought from the City of Toronto before affixing flags to city-owned poles at crosswalk intersections.”

Ross said the city is now asking the company to remove the flags.

“Any organization that wishes to share proposals with the city to improve the livability of residents and visitors, must do so through due process.”

The flags were placed at several intersections the company deemed as being dangerous, including Bathurst and Nina streets. Teachers from nearby Hillcrest Community School were seen using the pedestrian flags on Wednesday.

“It’s a little scary,” local residents Daniel Bogue told CTV News Toronto. “People are really scrambling to get through this intersection.”

A bucket holding the flags at the crosswalk reads “each one of these tech enabled flags automatically tells city council how this road could be safer.”

But, the high-tech component is not yet in effect.

Speaking about the flags, high-tech component aside, city councillor for the area Josh Matlow told CTV News Toronto the flags themselves could only help with visibility of pedestrians.

“Any clear visual tool that people have when crossing the street to make drivers aware can’t be a bad thing,” he said. “While this may be a creative tool, it can never replace the combination of safer road design and better enforcement.”

Also speaking about the flags, Mayor John Tory said he believes the company who installed the flags means well, but should have approached the matter differently.

“I don’t think it’s the worst thing I’ve heard of people doing but I’m just not sure we should be saying this is how we are going to solve this problem,” he said on Wednesday. “We are going to solve it by changing behaviour and by an organized, determined city program that will make the streets and intersections of the city safer – that includes automated speed enforcement, it includes more red light cameras, it includes street design and it includes speed limits.