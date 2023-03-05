City snow plow stolen in Scarborough and left with engine running
Toronto police say a city snow plow was stolen in Scarborough before it was left in drive.
It occurred at Glamorgan Park in the area of Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent before 8 p.m.
Police say after stealing the City of Toronto snow plow, the suspects fled and left the vehicle while the engine was running.
No injuries were reported, and the plow was later stopped.
Police say they are investigating, and the city is responding.
Cleanup is underway in Toronto after a winter storm dumped up to 30 cm of snow. City officials declared a “major snowstorm condition” on Saturday that prohibits parking on certain roads to assist with plowing and snow removal.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why are Canadian banks quick to charge more for borrowing, but slow to increase savings account rates?
While Canada's largest banks are charging more to lend money due to high interest rates, experts say they are failing to increase savings account rates in a similar way. Aimed at taming inflation, the Bank of Canada began implementing a series of interest rate hikes in March 2022.
Almost half of Canadian gig workers not willing to declare all income at tax time, survey finds
With tax season underway, a survey conducted by H&R Block Canada reveals that 44 per cent of Canadian gig workers are willing to risk the consequences of not claiming all their income.
Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates
A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Tehran has faced months of unrest.
Climate change threatens Canadian security, prosperity, warns stark spy agency brief
Canada's spy service warns that climate change poses a profound, ongoing threat to national security and prosperity, including the possible loss of parts of British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces to rising sea levels.
Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas
For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas -- representing a turning point for vast stretches of the planet where conservation has previously been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.
Thousands protest in Athens after Greece's deadly train crash
Clashes erupted briefly between police and a group of demonstrators in central Athens on Sunday on the fringes of a protest by thousands of students and railway workers over Greece's deadliest train crash in living memory.
Fire hits crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
A massive fire raced through a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving thousands homeless, a fire official and the United Nations said.
Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors
The commercial plane with two aboard that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.
Netanyahu: Remarks to erase Palestinian town 'inappropriate'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said the remarks by a key Cabinet ally calling for a Palestinian town to be erased were inappropriate, after the United States demanded that he reject the statement.
Montreal
-
‘I feel as though I'm abandoning her’: Frustrated families speak out about cemetery strike
Frustration is mounting among families who cannot visit their loved ones' graves at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery due to a strike, which has reached the three-month mark.
-
Video of Quebec baby vaping triggers investigations
A video of a Quebec baby smoking an e-cigarette that is circulating online has prompted multiple investigations.
-
Delays at the SAAQ: 150 additional employees hired as reinforcements
Starting Monday, 150 additional employees will be progressively assigned to branches of Quebec's auto insurance board (SAAQ) experiencing high traffic thanks to delays involving the new SAAQclic online portal.
London
-
February home sales in London, St. Thomas lowest since 1995
A big drop for home sales in the London and St. Thomas region last month.
-
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rate next week
One year after the Bank of Canada's aggressive rate hike cycle began, economists widely expect the central bank will stick to its plan of holding its key interest rate steady at its next scheduled announcement.
-
Hundreds brave the cold waters at Port Stanley to raise funds to support children with cancer
Many people braved the cold Saturday morning by jumping into the water at Port Stanley’s Little Beach to support Childcan.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region continuing to dig out from largest snowstorm this winter
Waterloo region residents have been left digging out again after the largest snow of the winter hit southern Ontario.
-
Record-breaking WRPS polar plunge held for Special Olympics Ontario
Some might call it crazy, but others call it refreshing.
-
International Women’s Day walk returns to Cambridge with largest ever turnout
Despite the overnight snow storm, 135 participants took to the streets of downtown Galt on Saturday afternoon for the 9th annual International Women’s Day walk and celebration.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors
The commercial plane with two aboard that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.
-
Why are Canadian banks quick to charge more for borrowing, but slow to increase savings account rates?
While Canada's largest banks are charging more to lend money due to high interest rates, experts say they are failing to increase savings account rates in a similar way. Aimed at taming inflation, the Bank of Canada began implementing a series of interest rate hikes in March 2022.
-
Northern businesses fined almost $8,500 for having workers in forest fire zone
Two Timmins-area businesses have been fined a combined total of almost $8,500 for violating an emergency area order during an active forest fire.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's how this year's snow compares to recent winters
It's not your imagination, this winter has been snowier than usual. Saturday's snowstorm pushed Ottawa past a rare snowfall milestone.
-
Winter storm hits Ottawa with more than 20 cm of snow
A snowfall warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario has ended after a storm dumped more than 20 cm of snow on Ottawa. Environment Canada reported 24 cm of snow at the Ottawa Airport as of 3 p.m. Saturday, pushing this winter's total beyond 300 cm since Nov. 1.
-
Driver caught going 160 km/h in blizzard on Highway 17
Ontario Provincial Police say a blizzard didn't stop a driver from speeding on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley overnight.
Windsor
-
Mainly sunny Sunday in Windsor-Essex, higher than average temperatures
Windsor-Essex will have a mostly sunny end to the weekend.
-
Windsor Port Authority asks federal government for more cameras
Windsor Port Authority’s harbour master, Peter Berry, was in Ottawa this week asking the government for more cameras.
-
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rate next week
One year after the Bank of Canada's aggressive rate hike cycle began, economists widely expect the central bank will stick to its plan of holding its key interest rate steady at its next scheduled announcement.
Barrie
-
Barrie residents dig out from overnight winter storm
Friday's winter storm left residents digging out across Simcoe County on Saturday.
-
Fire crews battle large fire at industrial building in Barrie
Barrie fire crews spent several hours extinguishing a large fire at an industrial building on Saturday.
-
Fire crews battle large house fire in Blue Mountains
Fire crews in the Town of Blue Mountains are battling a house fire that engulfed a home on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Cyberattacks put spotlight on weak Canadian laws, says cybersecurity expert
A New Brunswick cybersecurity expert says high profile data breaches at Sobeys and Indigo point to weak Canadian laws, as vulnerabilities grow against critical infrastructure.
-
Two men charged with firearm offences after emergency alert issued in parts of Nova Scotia
Two men have been charged with firearm offences following an incident involving a vehicle shot Friday morning on Highway 2 in Central Onslow, N.S.
-
N.B. youth advocate’s recommendations draw criticism
Child, Youth and Seniors’ advocate Kelly Lamrock issued recommendations this week on how to uphold the rights of children with special needs in New Brunswick classrooms.
Calgary
-
Wild win 3-0 on the road as fans boo fading Flames
The surging Minnesota Wild continue to ride the coattails of their red hot goaltending.
-
Golden Bears withstand Dino comeback to win in overtime
The University of Alberta Golden Bears withstood a furious Dino comeback Saturday night, edging the hosts 5-4 in overtime.
-
2 people, 2 dogs dead in apparent carbon monoxide incident
Two people and two dogs died Friday night in an apparent carbon monoxide incident.
Winnipeg
-
Morrissey helps Jets soar past Oilers 7-5
Defenceman Josh Morrissey scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Main Street building 'complete loss' after Saturday morning fire
Fire officials say a Main Street building is a complete loss after a large blaze shut down traffic and evacuated a nearby high-rise Saturday morning.
-
'Wildly successful' after-school program hopes to continue after province shuts down Manitoba Remote Learning Support Centre
Educators in a successful online after-school program are hoping it will find a way to continue after the province closes its remote learning support centre later this year.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who coached investor to lie did not obstruct justice, appeal court rules
B.C.'s highest court has overturned a ruling by the province's securities regulator, concluding that a man who advised a client to lie to investigators had not obstructed justice by doing so.
-
Nanaimo nurse suspended for performing treatments 'outside her scope of practice'
A Nanaimo nurse has been suspended 10 days for practising outside her scope.
-
Fraser Health orders review after patient left bleeding overnight in hallway
In yet another example of B.C.'s health-care system being at the breaking point, Fraser Health has ordered a review after a patient was left in a hallway overnight while bleeding heavily from an untreated miscarriage.
Edmonton
-
Opposition accuses UCP of 'dragging their feet' on building south Edmonton hospital
The Official Opposition slammed the province for not prioritizing the south Edmonton hospital first promised under the NDP government in 2017.
-
Radio control car enthusiasts find new home at Bonnie Doon Mall
A long-time Edmonton club racing radio control cars has a new permanent home that is helping rev up new interest.
-
Restaurant industry hoped for support in Alberta's latest budget
Some industry advocates are disappointed that after years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation, they were left out of Alberta's latest budget.