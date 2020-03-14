TORONTO -- The city of Toronto and the union representing its more than 20,000 inside workers have reached a tentative agreement, averting a potential work stoppage.

The deal was announced by CUPE Local 79 on Twitter shortly after the 12:01 a.m. deadline.

The specifics of the tentative deal would not be released until after it is ratified by union members and the city council, which will take place in about three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A tentative deal has been reached. CUPE Local 79 and the City Of Toronto have reached a tentative agreement and avoided a labour disruption. Further details will be provided following ratification by our members and City Council. #TOpoli #Toronto — CUPE Local 79 (@cupelocal79) March 14, 2020

"The five-year agreement is fair to Toronto residents and Local 79 workers," the city said in a statement.

Bargaining between the city and the union had been ongoing for three months. The union requested a no-board report last month that triggered a countdown towards job action, at which point both parties will be in a legal strike or lockout position.

The news comes a week after the city and its outside workers ratified a new collective agreement.

CUPE Local 79 represents employees in four separate bargaining units – recreation workers, long term care workers, full-time city employees and part-time city employees.

The union had been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2019.