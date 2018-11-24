

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





In a sure sign of winter, dozens of outdoor rinks across the city have officially opened for the skating season.

Thirty two of the city’s 54 artificial outdoor rinks opened to the public on Saturday morning with the vast majority of the remaining rinks slated to open on Dec. 1.

The rinks will remain open until Feb. 24 or March 17, depending on the location.

They are typically open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Here is the full list of rinks opening today: