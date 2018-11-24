City opens 32 of its 54 outdoor rinks for the season
The City of Toronto is opening 32 outdoor rinks over the weekend, marking the unofficial start to the winter sports season.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 9:11AM EST
In a sure sign of winter, dozens of outdoor rinks across the city have officially opened for the skating season.
Thirty two of the city’s 54 artificial outdoor rinks opened to the public on Saturday morning with the vast majority of the remaining rinks slated to open on Dec. 1.
The rinks will remain open until Feb. 24 or March 17, depending on the location.
They are typically open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Here is the full list of rinks opening today:
- Alexandra Park / Harry Gairey
- Broadlands Community Centre
- Cedarvale Park
- Christie Pits
- Colonel Samuel Smith Park
- Dieppe Park
- Giovanni Caboto
- Glen Long Community Centre
- Greenwood Park
- High Park
- Hodgson Public School Grounds
- Irving W Chapley Community Centre
- Kew Gardens
- Ledbury Park
- Mel Lastman Square
- Monarch Park
- Nathan Phillips Square
- Otter Creek Centre
- Regent Park
- Rennie Park
- Riverdale Park East
- Rosedale Park
- Royalcrest Rink
- Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square
- Sherbourne Common/ Paul Quarrington Ice Rink
- Sir Adam Beck Rink
- Sunnydale Acres Rink
- Trinity Bellwoods Park
- Van Horne Park/ Pleasantview Rink
- Wallace Emerson Park
- West Mall Rink
- Westway Outdoor Rink