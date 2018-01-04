

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The city is opening two temporary warming centres ahead of a cold snap that could make the temperature feel like – 36 overnight.

Mayor John Tory says that the 24-7 warming centres will open up at Metro Hall and the Regent Park Community Centre at 7 p.m. and remain open as long as extreme cold weather alert that was issued on Dec. 25 remains in effect.

The warming centres are in addition to six current winter respite sites, including a 140-bed facility at the Better Living Centre.

“These warming centres will provide accessible, immediate relief during this extreme cold weather event and are in addition to the city’s other respite services,” Tory told reporters on Thursday. “People will find a warm place to get out of the cold and we will have shelter staff and Toronto paramedics located at both of these additional sites.”

The opening of the warming centres comes as discussions continue between the city and the federal government regarding the use of the Moss Park Armoury as a seventh winter respite site.

The city formally requested the use of the armoury on Wednesday following weeks of public pressure that heated up after council voted against the idea during their final meeting of 2017.

“Discussions are continuing between all levels of government to determine if the Moss Park Armoury can be made available as a 24-hour respite centre,” Tory said on Thursday. “Those discussions have been going very well and have been very constructive and I expect that we will have a resolution finalized soon.”

In addition to opening up two warming centres, Tory said that the city will also have additional street outreach workers on the job tonight and will deploy extra staff to the Peter Street assessment and referral centre.

Environment Canada is predicting an overnight low of – 23 C, though it will feel like – 36 with the wind chill. The daytime high for Friday is – 17 C with an overnight low of – 24 C on Friday night.