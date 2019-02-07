

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Residents who were registered in an estimated 400 programs and other courses at a Scarborough recreation centre that was gutted by fire last week have been given the choice of taking those programs at another facility or receiving a full refund, the city says.

In a news release issued on Thursday afternoon, the city said that they have been able to offer “relocation options” to all of the estimated 3,000 registrants and permit holders affected by the Jan. 31 blaze at the Agincourt Recreation Centre.

The city says that the majority of relocated programs will take place on “the same day and time as the original programs” with minor adjustments “as needed.”

The relocated programs are being spread across seven city recreation centres and three Toronto District School Board (TDSB) locations in Scarborough.

The city says that it has been provided access to the TDSB facilities at no additional cost.

"I would like to thank all the city staff involved for their incredible efforts to immediately provide recreation spaces for those affected by the fire and to also acknowledge the TDSB's cooperation in helping us access the additional spaces required,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

No estimate has been provided for the total damage caused by the fire, though officials have said that it is extensive.