TORONTO -- Protesters at Nathan Phillips Square have been told that they must pack up their tents today after they were issued a trespassing notice last week.

Several city hall security guards were spotted speaking to protesters in the square this morning and City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross told CP24 that the demonstrators are "in the midst of packing up their tents."

"They are free to stay, but all of the tents and other equipment must be removed," Ross said in an email.

The group, who are part of the “Afro-Indigenous Rising Collective,” set up dozens of tents in Nathan Phillips Square following a peaceful demonstration on June 19 and have continued to occupy the area in protest of police brutality.

On Friday, a trespassing notice was issued, ordering them to remove their encampments by Monday, but the group refused to go.

Earlier this week, Ross said the city had no "timelines on next steps," adding that officials were hopeful that the protesters would comply with the order on their own.

“The city is continuing to assess the issue in Nathan Phillips Square, working with the group in a way that will allow them to continue their peaceful protest, but without tents, open flames and generators,” he said on Tuesday.

Toronto police say they are monitoring the situation this morning but are not yet involved in the eviction.