City of Toronto launches pothole repair blitz this weekend

This weekend kicks off the City of Toronto’s fifth pothole repair blitz, city officials said in a Friday news release.

City crews will work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to repair Toronto expressways, major roads and neighbourhood streets. Drivers and cyclists are asked to stay vigilant and expect minor delays around pothole crews.

Since the beginning of 2023, the city has mended more than 135,000 potholes, according to the latest data.

Minor traffic delays are to be expected Sunday as the work gets underway. The repairs don’t take very long -- approximately 15 to 20 minutes -- and cost about $25 each to complete. Toronto’s pothole repair budget for 2023 is $4.6 million.

According to the city, potholes occur when water gets trapped under roads’ top layer of asphalt. When that water freezes and expands in the winter, the weight of moving vehicles then crushes the displaced asphalt, resulting in a pothole.

“Normally, potholes can be repaired within four days of crews being made aware of them through proactive patrols and 311 service requests from residents,” city representatives said in the news release. “When there are large numbers of potholes to be repaired, they are triaged based on size and repairs are prioritized on major roads first.”

Members of the public can report potholes to 311 via the 311 Toronto mobile app, online at www.toronto.ca/311 or by calling 311.