City of Toronto investigating trash mountain outside North York apartment complex
The City of Toronto has ordered a landlord to clean up piles of trash which have been mounting outside a North York apartment complex for weeks after tenants complained about the squalid conditions.
A bylaw officer could be seen inspecting the property at 2460 and 2500 Keele Street Wednesday afternoon with building management.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Residents at the complex reached out to CP24 and said the trash at the building has been piling up for months, with animals roaming through the garbage and an unbearable stench permeating the units, especially the lower floors. CP24 spoke with five residents who all said the mound of trash at the building has been a growing concern.
“It is a nightmare,” one tenant who didn’t want to be named told CP24.
He said the garbage shoots inside the building are also sometimes filled with trash, and that the smell wafts through the halls in into the units, some of them occupied by families with small children.
A discarded teddy bear sits atop a growing trash heap outside 2500 Keele Street in Toronto Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Residents of the building say trash has not been collected properly for months. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
“Flies come in whenever you enter the apartment,” he said.
He said calls to management about the problem have gone unanswered.
“We’re tired, we’re really very tired,” he said.
Another tenant who moved into the building about a year ago with his wife and three small children, said he was attracted by the size of the unit on one of the lower floors, and that garbage was not such a problem when they signed the lease. But now, he’s looking to move.
“It wasn't that bad, the smell wasn’t so bad,” he said. “But now it comes all the way to the rooms.”
He said he's seen coyotes and raccoons scavenging through the trash heap in the back and he’s worried for his kids.
A growing mountain of trash is seen piled up around an overflowing garbage dumpster outside 2500 Keele Street in Toronto Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Residents of the building say trash has not been collected properly for months. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
“People throw bags of garbage and nobody's picking them up. You see flies, you see insects crawling into the apartments. It’s not good.”
He called the situation stressful.
“The health part is a risk, it’s uncomfortable because of the smell and it’s unsafe,” he said.
In an email, the city said that it is actively investigating the situation now.
“The City can confirm that they have four ongoing, waste-related investigations at 2460 Keele Street and 2500 Keele Street,” a spokesperson for Municipal Licensing & Standards said. “As this is an active investigation, we are unable to share more details at this time.”
Piles of uncleared trash surround an overflowing dumpster just feet away from several units at 2460 Keele Street Wednesday, August 2, 2023 as a bylaw officer's vehicle sits parked in the distance. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Two Notices of Violation and one Property Standards Order had previously been issued to the building for waste-related complaints and they had corrected the problem, the city said. But it once again became an issue.
The city says it tries to bring building owners into compliance through the RentSafeTO program.
“Each issue is addressed on case-by-case basis to make sure reasonable and appropriate actions are taken,” the city said.
Fines around waste and pest problems and ignoring urgent service complaints can run anywhere from $400 to $600 for non-compliant landlords.
If the building does not comply with the new orders, the city could step in to clean up the trash.
It’s not entirely clear why the trash was not being taken away.
A bylaw officer’s vehicle is pictured outside,2460 Keele Street Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
A superintendent on site told CP24 that it was difficult for trash to get collected from the building because cars sometimes block the driveway overnight due to a construction project on the building’s parking garage that has been ongoing for two years and has three more years to go.
A man who was identified as being part of building management could be seen helping to toss bags of garbage, ripping apart as they were moved, into a dumpster outside the building Wednesday. He declined to answer any questions. Another man used a shovel to move piles of overflowing trash into the dumpster and also declined to answer any questions.
The company which owns the building, Golden Equity Properties, lists an address in Montreal for their offices.
Multiple calls and emails for comment were not returned by the company, which lists other properties in Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton among its portfolio.
Piles of uncleared trash surround an overflowing dumpster just feet away from several units at 2460 Keele Street Wednesday, August 2, 2023 as a bylaw officer's vehicle sits parked in the distance. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
According to its website, Golden Equity Properties “targets value add oppotunities (sic) and is continuously looking to grow. We are active and hands on with our management and have been very successful increasing the value of every property in our portfolio.”
However the company is already the subject of a dedicated social media page which has for years been calling on it to be more responsive to tenant problems.
Old teddy bears and broken dolls, pizza boxes, rotting food and tires could be seen among the heap of garbage outside the Keele Street buildings, just feet away from some units.
Some tenants who spoke with CP24 did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal from management. They said it would be very difficult to find a new place to live with similar rent if management tried to evict them as retribution for complaining.
A one-bedroom apartment at the building is listed on the company’s website for $1,700 a month, much lower than the current market rate for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto, which now sits at north of $2,500 a month.
Tenants said the building also suffers from leaks, poor electrical wiring and long wait times for repairs. But the trash has been the most overwhelming and inescapable problem.
Residents outside the building spoke with CP24 Wednesday and said they are glad that the trash is finally being collected, but they hope that it does not pile up again.
“You know, it's smelly. It’s not sanitary for the building and you smell it on all the floors and in the elevator,” Carolina Martinez said. “They should really clean it more often.”
Scattered trash is seen strewn around a dumpster outside 2500 Keele Street in Toronto Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Residents of the building say trash has not been collected properly for months. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Police 'engaged' as Ottawa says video contains threat against Indian diplomats
Ottawa says law enforcement is 'engaged' after a video circulating online appeared to threaten Indian diplomats in Canada. Public Safety Canada said in a Tuesday tweet that Ottawa will ensure the safety of all diplomats in Canada, but the department would not provide details.
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Canadian wildfire emissions double previous record as flames rage on
Forest fires in Canada this year have released 290 million tonnes of carbon, doubling a previous annual record, and emissions are set to rise as hundreds of flames remain active across the country, according to the EU's Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service.
'Do not consume' warning issued for Alani Nu energy drinks for labelling, caffeine content
All flavours of an energy drink popular with fitness influencers and celebrities is under a consumption warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Our bears are real, a Chinese zoo says, denying they are 'humans in disguise'
A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
B.C. bear caught on camera stealing golf bag
Early Monday evening, a group of golfers at Westwood Plateau witnessed a black bear remove a golfer’s bag from a cart and drag it into a steep ravine.
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
Montreal
-
New squad to clamp down on illegal Airbnbs in 3 Montreal boroughs
There's a new squad cracking down on illegal Airbnbs in Montreal, four months after a deadly fire stirred nationwide discussion about short-term rentals and their lack of oversight. The four-person squad will target the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and Sud-Ouest boroughs, where most short-term rental listings are located, despite being illegal in many neighbourhoods.
-
Quebec office to open in Israel, first in the Middle East
Quebec announced on Thursday that it will open an office in Tel Aviv, Israel. It's the government's first office in the Middle East and its 35th bureau opened abroad.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Risk of Thursday thunderstorms in Montreal, tornado watch in effect for Mont-Tremblant
Gray skies in Montreal could produce thunderstorms on Thursday, with Environment Canada forecasting constant rain throughout the day. There is also a tornado watch in effect for Mont-Tremblant and the surrounding areas.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning image of 'Ring Nebula'
The Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula, which features remnants of dying stars that release much of their mass at the end of their lives.
-
Dog blamed for $5,000 kitchen fire in London
Crews were called to the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. west of Wellington Road Wednesday afternoon.
-
Single-vehicle rollover crash north of London
One person has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash north of London on Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener neurologist charged with 50 counts of sexual assault testifies about breast, pelvic exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients testified about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on Thursday morning.
-
Ont. legal experts pushing to close loophole that allows scammers to mortgage homes without victims’ knowledge
The intricate scams usually target seniors and have resulted in some people losing their homes.
-
WRDSB investigating conduct of trustee
Though the person under investigation has not been identified by the school board, trustee Mike Ramsey took to social media Monday to issue a statement saying that a code of conduct complaint had been filed against him.
Northern Ontario
-
Alta. driver fell asleep, crashed into police cruiser in northern Ontario
A 63-year-old Alberta driver is charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a police vehicle.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
Ottawa
-
TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH | Environment Canada warns conditions are favourable for a possible tornado in Ottawa today
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes.
-
Ottawa home prices increase $37,800 year-over-year
The average selling price for a new home in Ottawa increased $37,834 in July compared to a year ago, the first month-over-month increase in home prices in 10 months.
-
City of Ottawa warns of traffic delays during 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend
The city of Ottawa and Ottawa police are warning motorists to expect brief delays on Hwy. 417 and in downtown Ottawa on Saturday for the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event.
Windsor
-
Police bust international stolen vehicle operation, 279 charges laid
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 23 people are facing a combined 279 charges after police recovered 138 stolen vehicles and seized an immense amount of drugs worth $506,000 following a year-long investigation.
-
‘A lot of really good talent’ descends on Windsor golf course for PGA Canada event
The Windsor Championship starts Thursday at Ambassador Golf course with 150 golfers.
-
‘Hateful words,’ swastikas drawn on Chatham school park equipment
Chatham-Kent police are looking for the public’s help in an ongoing mischief investigation after a playground was vandalized with ‘hateful words’ and swastikas.
Barrie
-
Barrie crash holds up traffic on Mapleview Drive
Mapleview Avenue near Park Place in Barrie may be backed up temporarily due to a crash Thursday.
-
Barrie crash leaves one dead, charges pending: police
One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Barrie.
-
Barrie ranked lowest in Canada for violent crime: report
A recent Statistics Canada report ranks Barrie as the lowest in the country for violent crime.
Atlantic
-
N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
-
Teenagers missing from Cape Breton travel group believed to be in Halifax
Police say two teenagers from India who went missing from a group travelling in Cape Breton are now in Halifax.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for two Eskasoni men charged with attempted murder
Police in Eskasoni, N.S., are searching for two men charged with attempted murder following a “targeted incident” in the community early Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Hate crimes prevention unit investigating after Calgary man verbally abused near Pride walk
The Calgary police are investigating an incident where a Calgary man was verbally abused as he was looking at the Pride sidewalk near Central Memorial Park downtown.
-
Alberta announces pause on renewable energy, citing rural concerns
Alberta's United Conservative government is announcing a pause on all approvals of large renewable energy projects.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Winnipeg
-
'It gets my heart pumping': Massive mosasaur fossil found in Manitoba
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
Manitoba government promising up to $1M to support bid for basketball championship
The Manitoba government is promising up to $1 million to support a bid by the Winnipeg Sea Bears to host the Canadian Elite Basketball League championship in 2025.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver slated to host NBA pre-season game in October
Vancouver and Montreal will be hosting NBA pre-season games come October in the ninth NBA Canada Series.
-
BC Ferries braces for busiest long weekend of the year amid problemed summer
It’s all hands on deck at BC Ferries as staff brace for the busiest long weekend of the year.
-
Wind gusting up to 70 km/h poses challenges in B.C. wildfire fight: fire service
The operations director at the BC Wildfire Service says firefighters are bracing for a “challenging week” as hot and dry conditions are expected to persist.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces pause on renewable energy, citing rural concerns
Alberta's United Conservative government is announcing a pause on all approvals of large renewable energy projects.
-
Edmonton downtown business association launching night patrol teams to combat crime, social issues
The Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA) is launching a new initiative to help Edmontonians feel safer in the core overnight.
-
1 dead after train and vehicle collide in Leduc County, Alta.: RCMP
Alberta RCMP say one person is dead after a late-night collision between a train and vehicle in Leduc County.