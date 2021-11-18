TORONTO -- This winter Torontonians will no longer be required to book a reservation to use many city-run recreational facilities, including fitness centres, pools, and outdoor ice rinks.

In a news release issued Thursday, the city said starting Nov. 29, online reservations will no longer be offered at city-run fitness centres, weight rooms, indoor playgrounds, or for leisure swims at indoor pools.

“In line with the provincial government's lifting of capacity restrictions in many sport and recreation facilities, online reservations will soon no longer be required,” the news release read.

“This morning, the last batch of reservations for these city programs will be made available at 8 a.m. for the next week. During this week, walk-in spaces will be added to increase capacity.”

Reservations will continue to be offered for lane swimming and Aquafit but additional walk-in spaces will be added.

The city first introduced online reservations for amenities back in 2020 after public health restrictions in place to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 significantly reduced capacity at recreational facilities.

Last month, the Ford government announced that capacity restrictions would be lifted at most venues where proof of vaccination is required.

“Since reservations were implemented, more than 2.1 million reservations were made for drop-in skate, swim and fitness. More than 46,000 accounts were created online since the functionality was made available in June 2021,” the city said.

“While the need for reservations has been lifted and capacities are increasing, Ontario law requires proof of vaccination to enter indoor sports and recreation facilities, such as gyms and pools. When visiting premises requiring proof of vaccination, people may show either the electronic version of the certificate with a QR code or a paper copy.”

Reservations are also no longer required this year to use outdoor skating rinks, which will open starting Nov. 27. While vaccination is not mandatory for outdoor ice rinks, visitors must complete a COVID-19 screening form in advance.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist, said increasing capacity at skating rinks will “make life a lot easier” for Torontonians this winter.

“Many people in the city had some difficulty signing up for outdoor ice. We know that for example activities outdoors like skating pose exquisitely low risk for COVID-19 transmission,” he told CP24 on Thursday morning.

“We know that the vast majority of eligible people in the city have been vaccinated for COVID-19. This is a very reasonable thing to do. I think it will make life a lot easier for many people in the city as well to enjoy the out of doors this winter and still do so in a very safe environment.”