

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto City Hall has been placed under lockdown after a man with a gun was seen walking in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that officers received reports of two men walking down Elisabeth Street with a gun sometime before 3:40 p.m.

Const. David Hopkinson said that as the men were walking, one of them dropped a gun and then picked it up again. The men then continued to walk towards city hall.

At least one person has been taken into custody and a gun has been recovered, Hopkinson said.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect, who they say had no shoes on.

A message was sent to all occupants at city hall asking them to stay inside the building.

“The safety of staff and visitors is our top priority. Staff are asked to stay inside City Hall until we receive further instructions from Toronto Police Service,” the message said.