City council is holding a special meeting today to vote on a new councillor for Ward 33, though the chosen party may not fill the role for very long.

The vacancy opened up after Shelley Carroll resigned on April 5 in order to run for the provincial Liberal party in the riding of Don Valley North.

Following Carroll’s departure, council opted to fill the seat by appointment rather than a byelection since the next municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 22.

At today’s meeting, a total of 18 candidates who have applied to fill the role will be given an opportunity to address council for up to five minutes.

Members of council will then have the opportunity to ask each candidate up to one question each.

Most candidates live outside ward

According to a staff report, seven of the 18 registered candidates currently live in the ward.

In recent years, council has tended to appoint candidates who have no intention of running for re-election, though it is unclear whether they will do so this time.

One of the candidates, current TDSB trustee Ken Lister, is already registered to run in the upcoming municipal election.

The chosen candidate will technically hold the role until the end of November, though there are no scheduled council meetings after July due to the municipal election.

The registered candidates are as follows: