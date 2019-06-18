

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





City councillors honoured emergency officials at city hall this morning for their efforts during the Yonge Street van attack and Danforth shooting last year.

Ahead of today’s city council meeting, plaques were presented to Police Chief Mark Saunders, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, Acting-Chief Gord McEachen, of Toronto Paramedic Services, and Chief TTC Special Constable Alan Cakebread to thank Toronto’s emergency services for their “dedication to duty in extenuating circumstances.”

Ten people were killed and 16 people were wounded after a driver plowed down pedestrians along a busy stretch of Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.

Richmond Hill resident Alek Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the attack.

Just months after the tragedy, first responders were once again called to a devastating scene following a mass shooting on Danforth Avenue.

On the night of July 22, suspected shooter Faisal Hussain opened fire at people on streets and in crowded restaurants in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues. Two people, 10-year-old Juliana Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon, were killed in the attack and more than a dozen others were injured.

“I think it is fair to say that those two things impacted our city in a very significant way,” Mayor John Tory said in council chambers on Tuesday. “Over and over again during those days… we saw the dedication to duty during tragic circumstances.”

Tory said all first responders worked hard to protect Toronto during those incidents and in the days that followed.

"You were also all there in the days and weeks after these tragedies standing shoulder to shoulder with residents as we came together to mourn,determined as ever to make sure these attacks did not change our city or the way of life that we have in this city," Tory said.

"I say thank you to each and every one of you on behalf of all of the people of the city of Toronto and on behalf of the members of city council."