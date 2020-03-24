TORONTO -- Public health officials have confirmed that a second person in Toronto’s shelter system has tested positive for COVID-19.

The new case, the city says, has no connection to the person who tested positive last week.

Officials say both individuals are recovering in isolation and Shelter, Support & Housing Administration (SSHA) is working with Toronto Public Health to determine who may have come in close contact with the two patients.

“There is no evidence of an outbreak in our shelter system,” the city said in a news release issued Monday.

A dedicated isolation site for people experiencing homelessness who are waiting for COVID-19 test results has been set up in the city.

“When fully-operational, the facility will have 40 rooms for isolated households waiting for results,” the news release continued.

The city says nine new facilities with more than 350 spaces have recently been opened to “create further physical distancing” for those in shelters, respites and drop-ins.

“An additional facility is preparing to open with more space ready to be activated as needed,” officials said. “In some cases, community and recreation centres closed as part of the city’s suspension of non-essential services are reopening to support distancing efforts. The city has also opened space at hotel and motel sites.”

The release notes that the city is “exploring other opportunities” to get ahead of the “rapidly evolving situation.”

City urges affordable housing providers to be ‘flexible’

Meanwhile, city officials say social and affordable housing providers have been told to be “flexible” in the wake of the virus outbreak.

“SSHA has also issued broad direction today to over 200 social and affordable housing providers responsible for over 33,000 units reinforcing that the housing stability of residents is a top priority,” the city’s news release read.

“Housing providers have been directed to be flexible, exercise discretion, and to work with households whose employment-related income is affected by the current emergency.”