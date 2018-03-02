

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A new 165,000 square foot film studio will be built in the city’s Port Lands district, answering calls from numerous industry leaders who have expressed concerns over a lack of studio space.

Cinespace Film Studios announced the project on Friday morning, noting that it will replace the studio space that was lost when it sold its Eastern Avenue facility to General Motors and ultimately result in a net gain in capacity.

The studio will occupy Marine Terminal 51 and a portion of the cruise ship terminal, though the city says that it will not displace cruise ship activities.

“Hearing the clear and recurring requests from Toronto’s repeat film clients for more studio space in our city, we asked every agency in Toronto to audit their inventories for large sites that could be leased to the film industry,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release. “I am gratified today that PortsToronto and Toronto’s studio veterans – Cinespace – have come to this agreement in the Port Lands. Our proud city and our award-winning industry look forward to a long and steady stream of new film and television production activity in the heart of Toronto.”

Cinespace Film Studios says the new facility in the Port Lands is part of its “multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment and intensification initiative.”

The announcement comes after Cinespace broke ground on new studio facilities at its campus in Etobicoke in September. Once complete, those facilities will include 50,000 square feet of production space.

In the release issued on Friday morning, Cinespace President and CEO Steve Mirkopoulos said locating the new facility in the Port Lands was important because it allows his company to maintain a presence in “Toronto’s strategically important studio district.”

Last year, Toronto’s film industry generated about $2 billion in economic activity.