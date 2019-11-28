TORONTO -- A 21-year-old church camp counsellor has been charged with sexual assault after an incident involving a young girl at summer camp in Ganaraska.

According to Durham police, the incident occurred on Aug.1.

The man allegedly inappropriately touched the 13-year-old victim at a staff party, police say.

The man was working as a camp counsellor at the Calvary Church of Oshawa and the girl was a counsellor-in-training at the time of the incident, police say.

Josiah Johnson of Bowmanville has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Johnson also has worked for other bible camps and different church venue, police say.

Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims.

Johnson was released on a Promise to Appear.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5334 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.