Chow says proposed 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway

Mayor Olivia Chow says next year’s budget, which includes a 9.5 per cent tax bump for homeowners, will fund the construction of the Scarborough busway.

Chow, who unveiled the 2024 budget in Scarborough on Thursday morning, said her proposed budget will fully fund the conversion of the decommissioned Scarborough Rapid Transit (SRT) to a dedicated busway.

Funding for the busway was not included in the staff-proposed budget, a decision that drew criticism from transit advocates.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Chow said the busway will save Scarborough transit riders an average of 20 minutes each day.

Chow also confirmed that her proposed budget includes an eight per cent property tax hike and a 1.5 per cent increase to the City Building Fund. This detail was previously verified by her office on Wednesday night.

Chow's proposed tax hike is lower than the amount pitched by city staff, which called for a nine per cent property tax increase, as well as a 1.5 per cent increase to the City Building Fund.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks to reporters after announcing the city's proposed 2024 budget on Feb. 1, 2024.

That 10.5 per cent bump would have amounted to an increase of about $360 a year for the average Toronto household, Budget Chief Shelley Carroll previously said.

Chow said the tax hike she is proposing amounts to “less than a dollar a day for the average household.”

The hike would amount to the largest tax increase since amalgamation and follow a seven per cent increase put through in former mayor John Tory’s last budget before he stepped down a year ago.

“I am fixing the financial mess and getting Toronto back on track,” Chow said Thursday. “We cannot cut our way out of this mess.”

The mayor’s budget did not include the additional cash that was requested by the Toronto Police Services Board for the 2024 police budget.

The board had asked for an increase of around $20 million, but that increase was shaved by about $12 million in the staff-proposed budget. Police have been vocal about the change, with Chief Myron Demkiw suggesting that it could affect wait times, as well as the level of service expected by the public from Toronto Police.

Chow's proposed budget allocates $8 million to resolve "outstanding debated raised by councillors," including windrow clearing services, funding to festivals, the arts, and community safety.

More to come…