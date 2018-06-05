

The Canadian Press





PRESCOTT, Ont. -- Provincial police say one of the people injured in a tour bus crash in eastern Ontario on Monday has died.

They say the victim was a 54-year-old Chinese man.

Officers say a bus carrying 37 people -- the driver, a tour guide and 35 Chinese tourists -- drove off Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott and hit a rock cut at the side of the road.

Police say 24 people were injured in the crash, four of whom remain in hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

A truck driver who passed the scene of the crash said he could see passengers standing outside the bus who appeared to have facial injuries.

A manager at the Massachusetts-based Union Tour Express company said Monday he was aware one of their buses was involved in the collision but could not provide any further information about the incident.

Police say they are still investigating the collision.

"It's going to take some time to investigate," Const. Suzanne Runciman said. "There's lots of witnesses to talk to and...there's mechanical things they need to took into so it's going to take some time before we can tell you the cause."

Ontario Provincial Police will not release the name of the deceased passenger until his family has been notified, though the man's loved ones can also request not to have his identity made public, Runciman said.