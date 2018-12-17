

A child who suffered a head injury after falling over a railing at a Riverdale school on Monday morning is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the Toronto District School Board, the boy was trying to slide down a staircase railing at Dundas Jr. Public School near Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street when the accident happened.

The boy reportedly fell eight to ten steps and hit his head, knocking him unconscious.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said the boy regained consciousness before paramedics arrived.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police later said the child’s injuries were less serious than initially thought. He is now considered to be in non-life-threatening condition and is expected to recover.

The incident is not under police investigation.