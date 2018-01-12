

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A 10-year-old boy that was struck by a vehicle in North York on Friday morning is expected to be OK, police say.

The boy was near Leslie Street and Van Horne Avenue when he was hit by the vehicle just before 8 a.m.

Police said that the boy was initially in a semi-conscious state at the scene, however his injuries ended up being minor and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“They were thrown 15 or 20 feet, which usually indicates a significant impact so we were very, very concerned with what the injuries might be,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 on Friday morning.

Hopkinson said that it is too early to say what may have caused the accident, though he speculated that weather will likely end up being a contributing factor.

“Because of the downpour and because of the reduced visibility, it would definitely have some part to play in this,” he said. “We are asking drivers to take the weather into consideration. Take more time to get wherever you need to go.”