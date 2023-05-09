Child taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in North York

A child has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say it happened near the intersection of York Mills and Banbury roads, west of Leslie Street, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The child has been transported to the hospital, police say. His injuries are considered to be serious but non-life-threatening.

It is not immediately known if the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.