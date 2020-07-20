TORONTO -- A boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Thorncliffe Park.

Toronto Police said it happened near Leaside Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.

Reports from the scene indicated that the child suffered a leg injury, police said. He was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries according to Toronto Paramedic Services.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

No road closures are in effect.