Child seriously injured following collision in Brampton

A child is seriously injured following a collision in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of Sugarhill and Orangegrove drives, according to police.

Paramedics tell CP24 that a child of an unspecified age was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear and police have not said how many vehicles were involved

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.