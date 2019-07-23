

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A young girl has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in a school parking lot near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

The child, who is believed to be about six years old, was rushed to the hospital via emergency run.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.