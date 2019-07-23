Child seriously injured after being struck by car in Lawrence Heights parking lot
Emergency crews respond to reports of a child struck by a vehicle in a parking lot near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West on July 23, 2019. (Phil Fraboni/CTV News Toronto)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 5:20PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 6:00PM EDT
A young girl has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police said the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in a school parking lot near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West.
The child, who is believed to be about six years old, was rushed to the hospital via emergency run.
Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.