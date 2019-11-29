A child has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in York Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Rogers and Old Weston roads, east of Keele Street, around 4:45 p.m.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a young boy in the middle of the intersection, bleeding from the head.

He was rushed to the hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Police said a dark blue or black minivan was seen fleeing the area.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.