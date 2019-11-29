Child seriously injured after being hit by car in York
Published Friday, November 29, 2019 5:39PM EST
A child has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in York Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Rogers and Old Weston roads, east of Keele Street, around 4:45 p.m.
Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a young boy in the middle of the intersection, bleeding from the head.
He was rushed to the hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
Police said a dark blue or black minivan was seen fleeing the area.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.