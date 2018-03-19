

CTV News Toronto





A three-year-old child has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being struck by a pickup truck in Toronto’s Garden District.

Toronto police say they received a call about the collision, which occurred near Dundas and George streets, at around 10:30 a.m.

"We had a vehicle that was northbound on George Street, attempting to make a left hand turn onto Dundas Street, when the child was struck by the vehicle," Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 via phone.

The child was taken by Toronto paramedics to Sick Kids Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Video of the scene from the CTV News Chopper shows emergency crews within an area blocked off by police tape at the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Roads within the vicinity have been closed to allow for an investigation.

"We are obviously in the early stages of the investigation but we are obviously seeking witnesses who may have seen anything, perhaps dash camera footage from a vehicle travelling in the area, we are asking that they contact us as soon as possible," Stibbe said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call 416-808-1900.

More to come...