TORONTO -- A 10-year-old girl has been transported to a trauma centre after a collision in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.

Police said that a vehicle reportedly hit the girl after driving through a bus shelter.

Peel paramedics said the child is in serious, but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene. He has since been arrested for dangerous driving, police said.

The two other passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.