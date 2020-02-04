TORONTO -- A young child was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews said they responded to reports of a collision in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Donside Drive at around 3:45 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, police said that they located a young female child trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Police said that the victim was extricated and rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children for treatment of her injuries. Paramedics said that two other people were being assessed at the scene.

Police said that Pharmacy Avenue is closed from Conroy Avenue to Dolphin Drive as a result.