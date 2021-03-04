TORONTO -- A child was rushed to hospital by ambulance after mistaking a package of cannabis edibles for a common candy and eating some in a Toronto apartment this week.

On March 2 at about 9:30 p.m., police say two children and their mother were in their apartment in the southern part of Scarborough when one of the kids found a package of candy.

Investigators said the package of candy was labelled “Buzzy Peaches” and the child ate one of the edibles inside.

“The mother immediately called for an ambulance when she discovered what had happened,” investigators said Thursday.

Paramedics arrived and took the child to hospital where they were treated and released.

“Initial investigation has revealed the product was purchased legally and no criminal charges are expected at this time,” police said.

Police are urging all parents to keep cannabis products locked and well out of sight from children.

“Since many of these products have similar packaging to non-cannabis products, it is also strongly recommended that children cannot see or have access to the place in which they are stored,” investigators said.