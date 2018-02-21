

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Rescue crews are searching for a child who went missing after a car was swept into a river in a town near Orangeville early Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. in the town of Grand Valley, located about 30 kilometres northwest of Orangeville.

Police say a vehicle went past a road closure and was swept into the Grand River.

The female driver was able to get out of the car and was not injured, OPP say.

But officials have confirmed that water rescue teams and firefighters have not yet been able to locate a child who was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Brad Patton, the fire chief for Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue, said crews, who were seen wading through the river early Wednesday morning, are contending with “fast moving water” and “large ice flows.”

The age and gender of the child have not been released.