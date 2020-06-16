Advertisement
Child left in Toronto parking lot drives into stop signs
Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020 5:00PM EDT
TORONTO -- A child under the age of six left inside a vehicle at a store parking lot climbed into the driver’s seat and drove into stop signs, Toronto police say.
Police say the incident happened at Steeles Avenue West and Dufferin Street at around 2:21 p.m.
The child was not injured during the incident, police say.
No further details have been released by investigators regarding the circumstances of the incident.