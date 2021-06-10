TORONTO -- An 11-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle across a Highway 407 on-ramp in Markham Thursday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the pre-teen child was riding a bike on Warden Avenue near the ramp to Highway 407 eastbound when he was struck.

The collision occurred just after 4 p.m.

The child was rushed to a trauma centre but later died in hospital, police tweeted early Friday morning.

Update: The 11 year old boy has died in hospital. Our deepest condolence and and thoughts are with his family and friends. — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 11, 2021

The driver remained on scene.

Police are appealing for any possible witnesses to come forward.