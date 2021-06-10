Advertisement
Child killed after being hit by car while riding bike in Markham
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 5:12PM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 11, 2021 7:21AM EDT
Police investigate after a child was struck by a car while riding a bike in Markham. (Twitter/OPP Highway Safety Division)
TORONTO -- An 11-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle across a Highway 407 on-ramp in Markham Thursday afternoon.
The Ontario Provincial Police said the pre-teen child was riding a bike on Warden Avenue near the ramp to Highway 407 eastbound when he was struck.
The collision occurred just after 4 p.m.
The child was rushed to a trauma centre but later died in hospital, police tweeted early Friday morning.
The driver remained on scene.
Police are appealing for any possible witnesses to come forward.