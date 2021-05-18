TORONTO -- A child has minor injuries after falling from a window in Brampton on Tuesday morning, Peel police say.

It happened near Pickard Lane and Banting Crescent at around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, the child fell from the window of a home and was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

The victim's injuries were initially reported as life-threatening but have since been downgraded to non-life threatening, according to police.

Police said the incident was "an unfortunate circumstance and is not criminal in nature."

Emergency responders have cleared the scene.

Later on Tuesday, another child fell out of a residential window in Brampton.

At around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a child who fell from a window in the area of Somerset and Fanshawe drives.

A two-year-old boy was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition, Peel paramedics said.

No other details have been released.