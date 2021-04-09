Advertisement
Child in critical condition after hit by vehicle in Mississauga
Published Friday, April 9, 2021 1:56PM EDT
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
TORONTO -- A female child has been rushed to SickKids Hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday afternoon, Peel police say.
Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Battleford Road at around 1:15 p.m
A child was struck by a vehicle, police said.
A girl was transported to SickKids Hospital in life-threatening condition, Peel Paramedics said.
The driver remained on scene.
Roads in the area are closed as police are investigating.
This is a developing news story.