Published Saturday, November 13, 2021 9:48PM EST Last Updated Saturday, November 13, 2021 10:13PM EST
TORONTO -- A child is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree in Etobicoke Saturday night.
The collision happened on Renforth Drive, north of Rathburn Road, just after 9 p.m.
One of the occupants of the vehicle, a child, was found without vital signs, paramedics say.
The child was rushed to a pediatric trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics say they also took a woman to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Police have closed the roads in the area for investigation.