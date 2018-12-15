

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a child was found with significant burns in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood this afternoon.

Paramedics and police were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Teesdale Place for a medical call.

When they arrived, police say a child under the age of 10 was found with serious burns and the child’s clothes were still on fire.

The child was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital via emergency run.

Police told CP24 that the child has burns over a fair portion of their body.

Officers are still at the scene.