

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Police have issued another warning about discarded syringes after a child discovered a needle in the playground of an elementary school in Toronto.

Police said on Monday about 8.45 a.m., a student found a discarded needle at the rear of Montrose Junior Public School, on Montrose Avenue, near Harbord Street.

Unaware of the risks, police said the child picked up the needle and later notified a teacher.

The teacher then searched the playground and located another needle. The child was not poked or injured, police said.

This incident comes less than a week after three children were taken to hospital after being poked by needles in the Roncesvalles Avenue and Dundas Avenue West area.

The children, who were unaware of the risks, picked up the syringes and were poked by the needles, police say.

The children were later taken to hospital and received medical care.

Amy Slater’s five-year-old daughter, Lily, was one of the children who were pricked by the needle. She said that the incident occurred on a school property.



Amy Slater's daughter, Lily, was poked by a needle last week. (Austin Delaney / CTV News Toronto)

“It’s about diseases right and the fact that she may have contracted a disease from the needles. So Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B (and) HIV are all things that we worry about,” she said.

Slater said that Lily is undergoing 28 days of post-exposure prophylaxis for HIV, “which will probably make her sick.”

“There is a 90 per cent chance that will protect her from HIV if she did contact it,” she said.

Police are asking parents to remind their children about the potential health and safety hazards of discarded syringes.