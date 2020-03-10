TORONTO -- Emergency crews are rushing a child to hospital after they fell from an apartment tower balcony south of Jane and Finch on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say crews were called to 2900 Jane Street, north of Cane Grassway, at 2:13 p.m. for a report of a child that fell to the ground.

Paramedics said they were taking the child to Sick Kids hospital in serious, “possibly life-threatening condition.”

The child’s gender was not confirmed, but police said the victim was six-years-old.

The circumstances that led to the fall are under investigation.