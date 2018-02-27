

CTV News Toronto





A child has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough.

It happened at the intersection of Canongate Trail and Purcell Square, near Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue.

Few other details have been provided but Toronto police said in a tweet that the intersection is expected to be closed for “an extensive period” to allow for an investigation.

Collision: Canongate Trl/ Purcell Sq (Kennedy/ Steeles area)... Child was struck by a vehicle. Child taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. The intersection (Canongate/Purcell) will be closed for an extensive period. #GO370641^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 27, 2018

More to come…