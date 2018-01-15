

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A six-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after she became pinned between two vehicles while being picked up from a Downsview area elementary school.

According to Toronto police, the child had just been picked up from St. Raphael Catholic School on Gade Drive, near Keele Street, at around 4 p.m. by her father when she was hit.

“The victim was getting into a Mercedes Benz and the Kia was engaged in gear somehow and came on its own, without a driver in it, and pinned her between the two vehicles while she was getting in,” Sgt. Duncan Miller told CP24 from the scene.

He said the Kia had been parked somewhere on Ianhall Road by a parent who was picking up their own child when it started rolling down the street.

“We haven’t spoken to the driver yet right now we’re trying to get all evidence we can before we lose any of it to the snow that’s coming down right now,” Miller said.

Sarina Scarmozzino, the principal of St. Raphael Catholic School, confirmed with CP24 that the child is in senior kindergarten at the school.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Catholic District School Board ,Emmy Milne, said parents often stop on Ianhall Road to pick up or drop off their children, calling it a "high traffic area."

Paramedics rushed the child to Sick Kids Hospital with critical injuries. Miller said the girl’s father went with her to the hospital.

Toronto police’s traffic services crew are on the scene and are investigating. Roads in the vicinity of the school have been closed while they gather evidence and will remain blocked to traffic for “another hour and a half, or so,” Miller added.