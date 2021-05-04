Advertisement
Child critical after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 6:03PM EDT
TORONTO -- A young child has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
The child was struck at Hurontario Street and Elm Drive at around 5:30 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.
Roads are currently being blocked off in the area as police investigate the incident and drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.
