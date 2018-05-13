Child critical after being hit by vehicle while cycling in Mississauga
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 7:54PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 13, 2018 8:49PM EDT
A seven-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
The child was struck while riding a bicycle on private property in the area of Goreway and Brandon Gate drives at around 5:50 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.
Peel paramedics said they were transporting the child to a trauma centre in Toronto.
The vehicle remained at the scene, police said.