

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The driver of a car that plunged into a Scarborough creek Thursday morning is recovering in hospital thanks to the quick thinking of her 12-year-old daughter.

A mother and her two children were travelling on Farnbrook Road near Cheyenne Drive at around 8:30 a.m. when they approached a curve in the road, lost control of the vehicle and started to slide down an embankment.

The vehicle plowed through brush and several small trees before plummeting about 10 metres down to the creek.

When the mother started to lose consciousness, police say her young daughter used a cell phone to call 9-1-1 form inside the car.

Emergency crews arrived a short time later and were able to free all three victims.

The mother suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to hospital.

The children, who escaped uninjured, were picked up by their father after police notified him of the crash.

“I am happy because I saw so many police cars,” the father, who did not provide his name, said. “They did a great service.”

Police say the car did appear to be fitted with winter tires. The damaged vehicle was later dragged out from the ditch by heavy tow truck.